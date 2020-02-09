Fabrics that will take you through the seasons

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 3:18 pm

It’s that time of the year, when you’ll notice the weather getting warmer and your cashmere will just not work for a day out in the open. It’s time you stock up on summer-friendly fabrics that will not just have you looking dapper, but will also not let you break into a sweat.

Linen

A classic fabric, that most people pick for sultry weather, is one of the most airy materials ever. Not just that, it also looks spectacular and is perfect for am to pm looks. Style a linen shirt with chinos for a casual day work look. Add a linen jacket for a night out. You can also wear drawstring linen pants, if you’re headed to the beach.

Eyelet cotton

Eyelet cotton is not your regular cotton. This fabric is characterised by tiny slits and holes, blended into the fabric seamlessly to look more like detailing. This fabric allows for ventilation and prevents dampening of the fabric. Go for Caribbean colours and prints when choosing this fabric to jazz up your casual day look. Don’t forget to add this to your vacay wardrobe.

Chambray

A cotton blended, textured fabric that is the perfect alternative for denims during the summer, Chambray is a must have summer fabric. Chambray is most suitable for corporate events or a formal work setting. Pair chambray shirts with poplin trousers and silk linen blazer to give your work look some charm. Go for bright colours like yellow, pink, orange and white so that the textured look of chambray is enhanced and visible.

Tropical wool

A light-weight wool, presented with a lot of room for ventilation, tropical wool is another perfect work wear fabric. You can pick tropical wool blazers and trousers that can also make for the perfect evening party look. Checkered or striped tropical wool fabrics in light shades like baby blue or mint green or beige would be perfect for a hot weather.

Seersucker

A thin, puckered, all cotton fabric, that is usually striped or checkered, seersucker has been given that name for it’s ability to bunch up and look ruffled. This look is achieved because of the bunching of threads within the fabric. Seersucker shirts, pants, shorts and waist coats are the perfect addition to your holiday wardrobe. They’re cool and stylish and make a lot of room for a sweat free vacation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter