Facebook announces new features to its video capabilities

By | Published: 1:23 pm

Amsterdam: Aimed at video creators and publishers, Facebook has announced some new features to its video capabilities and now publishers will have more tools to use with its Watch Party and Creator Studio tools.

The social networking giant made the announcement during a session at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) taking place here.

For Live Videos, the company will expand the features available to Facebook Pages to encourage live broadcasting by professionals on its social network. It will be easier to simulate and test broadcasts with Live API, which can be now restricted to that page’s team, including administrators and editors, 9to5Mac reported on Monday.

For page administrators, the social media giant is adding two new metrics to the Creator Studio, which lets seeing how many watched at least 60 seconds of a Party video.

In terms of live video, Facebook says it listened to feedback from those who have been broadcasting live on its platform, and is now rolling out several highly requested features to Facebook Pages (not Profiles), according to TechCrunch.