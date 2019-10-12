Facebook confirms WhatsApp now back on Google Play Store

By | Published: 12:09 pm

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Saturday confirmed that the app was now back on the Google App store after its sudden disappearance.

New users’ can download the app on Android phones by just typing WhatsApp on the search box of Google Play Store.

Unfortunately, the reason for the short absence remains unclear.

Users on Friday reported that the Facebook-owned instant chat messenger app disappeared from the Google Play Store.

Due to the sudden disappearance, those who were looking to join WhatsApp for the first time were not able to install it via the Play Store.