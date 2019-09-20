Facebook employee dead in ‘apparent suicide’ at HQ

By | Published: 3:32 pm

San Francisco: A Facebook employee has died in what the police described as “an apparent suicide” at the social media giant’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The local Menlo Park Police reported in a statement that at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, they received a call reporting an adult man had jumped off the fourth floor of a building on Jefferson Drive, reports Efe news.

When police and fire department personnel arrived, they found the victim unresponsive. “Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said.

It added that a preliminary investigation indicated no foul play. Facebook confirmed the man was one of its employees and said the company was “cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support” to other staff.