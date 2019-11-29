Facebook, Instagram up after outage on Thanksgiving Day

By | Published: 11:11 am 1:13 pm

New Delhi: Facebook and its family of apps, including Instagram and Messenger, were up and running on Friday after an outage that affected users for couple of hours across the world, including in the US as people celebrated Thanksgiving Day.

Barring WhatsApp, rest of the Facebook apps were down late Thursday in the US East Coast, Central Europe, East Asia and parts of India.

“Gobble gobble, we back. We apologize for the inconvenience and wish a #HappyThanksgiving to those who celebrate!” Instagram posted on Twitter.

Multiple users said that heading to Facebook’s home page showed only a “service unavailable” message. And Instagram users found that the web service wouldn’t just load, though the app appeared to be working.

Responding to the outage, the company said it was working to resolve the issues.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” tweeted Instagram.

However, many users complained about the issues on Twitter, where #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown were among the trending topics.

One user wrote, “wait… I know Instagram isn’t trying to make me socialize with family- #instagramdown”.