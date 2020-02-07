Facebook most affected brand for phishing attempts

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Cybercriminals imitated Facebook the most for phishing attempts in their attempts to steal individuals’ personal information or payment credentials during October-December period which is the busiest online shopping periods of the year, a new report said on Friday.

According to Checkpoint Research, the threat intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies, Yahoo! was the most imitated brand for email-based phishing while Swedish music streaming app Spotify the most imitated for web-based phishing attempts.

In a brand phishing attack, criminals try to imitate the official website of a well-known brand by using a similar domain name or URL and web-page design to the genuine site. The link to the fake website can be sent to targeted individuals by email or text message, redirected during web browsing, or triggered from a fraudulent mobile application.

The fake website often contains a form intended to steal users’ credentials, payment details or other personal information. “Cybercriminals are using a variety of attack vectors to trick their intended victims into giving up personal information and login credentials or transferring money,” said Maya Horowitz, director, Threat Intelligence and Research, Check Point Software Technologies.

“Although this is often done using spam emails, we have also seen attackers obtain credentials to email accounts, study their victim for weeks and craft a targeted attack against partners and customers to steal money,” Horowitz added. Netflix was third at 5 per cent, followed by Paypal at 5 per cent, Microsoft at 3 percent.