Facebook ‘Quiet Mode’ silences push notifications on mobile

San Francisco: Facebook has announced a “Quiet Mode” on its main app which will mute or pause most push notifications to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home.

If you try to open Facebook while in ‘Quiet Mode’, you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app.

“We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive,” the social networking giant said in a statement late Thursday.

The aim is to help people adjust to new routines as they stay home in COVID-19 times.

“Setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful,” said Facebook.

The ‘Quiet Mode’ can be found under Facebook’s “Your Time on Facebook” dashboard.

Facebook said it is sharing tips from the World Health Organization (WHO) on how people can take care of themselves, stay active, relieve stress, and establish new goals and routines while staying home.

“We’ll also connect people to their local crisis hotline, so people can call or text to get help when they need it. These tips and resources will be available in the Coronavirus Information Center on Facebook,” said the company.

Facebook also donated $2 million to support organizations like Vibrant Emotional Health that operates the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US, Kids Help Phone in Canada, iCALL Psychosocial Helpline in India, Samaritans in the UK, Centro de Valorização da Vida in Brazil and more.

“These organisations offer critical support for people struggling with loneliness, anxiety and other mental health issues and we want to help them increase capacity quickly during this time,” said Facebook.