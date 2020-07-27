Facebook shifts quarter results to Thursday owing to Zuckerberg conflict

By | Published: 9:40 pm

San Francisco: Facebook on Monday said it has rescheduled its second quarter results from Wednesday to Thursday owing to a conflict as the CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and the Antitrust Subcommittee.

Facebook would now release its financial results after market close on Thursday.

The Facebook Founder and CEO is scheduled to provide testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on July 29.

The panel is set to grill tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

The US House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee would ask the tech CEOs some tough questions over their dominance in their fields of e-retail, smartphone software, social media and Search.

“Since last June, the Subcommittee has been investigating the dominance of a small number of digital platforms and the adequacy of existing antitrust laws and enforcement,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-RI) said in a statement earlier this month.

“Given the central role these corporations play in the lives of the American people, it is critical that their CEOs are forthcoming. As we have said from the start, their testimony is essential for us to complete this investigation”.

The panel announced its antitrust probe into the four tech giants in June last year.