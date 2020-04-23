Facebook to reveal location of ‘high reach’ Pages, accounts to users

By | Published: 10:10 am 10:29 am

San Francisco: In a bid to make messaging during election more transparent, Facebook is going to display the location of “high-reach” Facebook pages and Instagram accounts on every post they share so that people can have more information to help them gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content they see in their feeds.

The change is first coming to Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts in the US.

“These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share,” the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

“We want to make sure people use our services authentically and can understand who is behind the posts they’re seeing. This is particularly important when it comes to elections,” said Facebook.

In 2018, Facebook started giving people more context about Facebook Pages, including the primary country location of the people who manage a Page, so people can better understand who’s behind it.

The social networking giant also launched ‘About this Account’ on Instagram to provide additional context so people can evaluate the authenticity of an account.

“We’re also exploring ways to bring this transparency to more places, such as Facebook Pages and Instagram Profiles,” said Facebook.

