Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

By | Published: 5:19 pm

When it comes to the spread of misinformation in a public emergency situation, social media takes the limelight for all the wrong reasons. With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring coronavirus a public health emergency, Facebook announced the steps it is taking to stop the spread of misinformation about the virus.

Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers will review content and debunk false claims related to coronavirus. Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed, the official blog notes. False cures or prevention methods such as drinking bleach to cure coronavirus have also been doing the rounds of the internet.

Facebook will block or restrict such content and related hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram as well. It will lead users to appropriate information through relevant posts from verified partners on top of the News Feed. When users search for related terms on Facebook or Instagram, it will show a pop-up with credible information.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency after the death toll in China increased to 213 on Friday, with 9,692 cases confirmed in the country’s 31 provincial-level regions.

As 98 confirmed cases were reported from 18 countries, outside China, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, told the media on Thursday night: “I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of 2019 nCoV, not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries.”