Facile win for Pallavi girls

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: Pallavi Model School, Alwal, recorded an easy 25-13 win over Reqelford International School after leading 23-0 at half-time in the girls match in the 14th St. Andrew’s Inter-School basketball tournament (Under-19 Years) for Dr. Emily Emanuel Trophy at Bowenpally on Tuesday.

Results: Boys: Johnson Grammar (ICSE) 59 (Vishwanath 20, Vignesh 13, Vishnu 12) bt Chirec Public School 50 (Shubhanga 21, Ram 19); Oakridge International (Newton) 34 (Sai 16, Sarath 6) bt Johnson Grammar (CBSE) 6 (Saahil 3); P. Obul Reddy Public School 43 (Rufus 21, Rithvik Thammareddy 11) bt Reqelford International School 34 (Harideva 22, Shenla 7); Suchitra Academy 19 (Vishal 18) bt Pallavi Model School, Alwal 10 (Prakull 4)

Girls: Chirec Public School 22 (Shreenidhi 7, Ahladita 6; Adhya 5) bt Johnson Grammar (ICSE) 5 (Khushi 3); Delhi Public School, Khajaguda 35 (Keerthana 9, Harshitha 8, Khushi 6; Nikitha 6) bt Johnson Grammar (CBSE) 9 (Vaishnavi 5, Dharvi 4); Pallavi Model School, Alwal 35 (Shalini 14. Chandana 4) bt Reqelford International School 13 (Vinutha 9)

