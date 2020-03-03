Facilities in Nalgonda govt hospital will be bettered: Collector

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil on Tuesday said the district government hospital in Nalgonda would be further developed to ensure better quality medical services to the people.

Along with Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, the District Collector conducted a surprise visit to the district government hospital and elicited feedback from patients. He also inspected the premises of the hospital for overall cleanliness. Poor people from rural areas come to district government hospital for treatment. Hence, there was a need to develop infrastructure and facilities in the hospital in addition to providing quality health services. Besides existing 250 KV transformer, additional transformer with 315 KV capacity would be setup in the hospital to overcome the issue of power breakdowns.

While inspecting Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Isolation Ward and Dialysis wards in the hospital, he instructed the officials to end proposals to him for additional ICU ward. He also asked the superintendent of the hospital Dr Narsimha to submit proposals for setting up of second ward of dialysis centre.

He also instructed the Deputy Engineer of Nalgonda Municipality to take measures to early completion of the works of building of shelter for homeless, which was taken on the premises of the district government hospital. He also directed the officials to take measures to setup special bins for collection of bio-wastes and for their safe disposal.

Kancharla Bupal Reddy said that the State government had taken up measures to develop Nalgonda district government hospital on part with corporate hospitals. The district government hospital was extending medical services to 700 out patients every day.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, Superintendent of Engineer, Transco Krishnaiah, Executive Engineer of Panchayat Raj Tirupathaiah and Commissioner of Nalgonda Municipality Dev Singh were also present.

