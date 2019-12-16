Facing Civil Personality Test

By | Gopala Krishna V | Published: 12:44 am 4:40 pm

The personality of a person greatly influences his/her efficiency on the job that person undertakes. It is an evolving system which has a structure that is partly stable, and a process that is partly fluid. It is believed that personality tests provide an all-round assessment of the qualities of an individual. They are widely used in the selection of people in the services.

Any selection/recruitment method purely based on written test is inadequate as a written test primarily gives some evidence of the intellectual caliber of the candidate but it does not necessary test his/her character, empathy emotional intelligence motivation attitudes and the value system. While the Preliminary with its objective type multiple choice questions reflect more on abstract thinking and memory, the Main with short answer type questions reflect the ability to generalise and articulate on particular issues. One cannot dig into the past by just asking probing questions through the written test to candidates to reveal their personality traits. It is ideal to find out the general suitability of candidates through personality testing or interviewing.

The use of interview method as a part of the Civil Service Examination testing methodology has been one of the original features of the recruitment system for the higher civil services. Initially it was called ‘viva voce’. Later it was rechristened as a ‘personality test’ without changing the earlier structure, style and method. In reality, it remained a ‘viva •voce’ or more simply an interview. Some of the objectives and justification of this personality test/interview are:

1) To assess the personal suitability of candidates particularly their social traits, mental alertness. critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, balance of judgment, variety and depth of interests, ability for social cohesion and leadership intellectual and moral integrity.

2) The combined marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and the personality test rather than marks obtained in the written examination only give a better index of their expected performance.

3) Qualities such as capacity to make decisions, take and give orders under different situations, and ability to respond to challenging situations may not be assessable unambiguously by a written test.

4) Assessment by personal contact would substantially improve the chances of judging not only intellectual qualities for which such contacts may provide a mechanism of confirmation but also the strengths and weaknesses of character courage and integrity.

During 1947-50 the interview test for all services uniformly carried 300 marks, but from 1951 to 1963 it was increased to 400 marks for the IAS/IFS and for others it remained unchanged. From 1964 to 1978, the interview test for the IAS was reduced to 300 marks and for the IPS and other Central Services it was further reduced to 200 marks. For the first time in 1979 with the recommendations of the Kothari Committee the marks for all services were kept at 250 which was 12.2% of the total marks. Subsequently, however the weightage of the Personality Test was uniformly enhanced to 13.2% for all services on the recommendations of the Satish Chandra Committee in 1993. This 13.2% as subsequently accepted as a kind of benchmark by various Courts of law for the State Public Service Commissions as well.

That is all for now. Next week, we will see how a personality test is conducted for the civil services.

