Faculty Development Programme at IPE Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:09 pm 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad is organising an All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) sponsored Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for faculty working in universities and AICTE recognised colleges on the topic ‘Management of Technology and Innovation for Competitiveness’ at its campus from February 10 and 22.

The proposed training programme is designed to integrate strategy and technology that provide insights to management of technology and innovation, according to a press release. There is no participation fee for the programme, which is equivalent to refresher programme that would be considered under Career Advance Scheme by both UGC and AICTE. Outstation participants would be provided with free boarding and lodging facilities and TA would be paid as per AICTE norms.

For details, one may contact P S Janaki Krishna at email: [email protected] or Ph: 99892 97305.

