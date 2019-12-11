Faculty development programme ends at MANUU

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: In-house short-term training/faculty development programme on Sensor Networks, Internet of Things and Internet of Everything organised by Department of Computer Science & Information Technology, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), concluded here.

The two-week-long programme was inaugurated in the presence of Prof Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, and Prof Mirza Salim Beg, keynote speaker from Aligarh Muslim University, and the valedictory was attended by Prof SM Rahmatullah Registrar, MANUU; Prof Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology; Dr Pradeep Kumar, Head, Department of CS&IT; and Dr MA Sikander, associate professor of Business Management. Tunga Arundhathi, assistant professor, was the co-coordinator of the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .