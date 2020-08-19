Faculty must not be used for admission campaign: JNTU

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has cautioned its affiliated colleges not to utilise the services of faculty members for campaigning for engineering admissions in their colleges.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the JNTU-H said it is in receipt of a complaint forwarded by the Secretary to the Governor stating that some affiliated colleges were compelling their faculty members to reach the college during the Covid-19 pandemic and campaign for engineering admissions in their colleges.

“In this connection, all the affiliated colleges are hereby cautioned not to utilise the services of faculty members for such unfair activities, failing which punitive action will be initiated against the erring colleges,” it said.

Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association president Dr Y Balakrishna Reddy said several private engineering colleges affiliated to the JNTU-H were forcing faculty members to campaign and get admissions even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In rural areas, the faculty members are forced to visit the students’ homes, while in Hyderabad, the faculty must call students and their parents for admissions. Daily, we must give a report to the college managements on admission status, failing which will result in a cut in the salary which is already a paltry sum,” Reddy added.

