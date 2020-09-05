FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as president

Gulati, Director of United Automobiles based out of Allahabad and Faridabad, takes over from Ashish Harsharaj Kale and his tenure will be from 2020 to 2022, FADA said in a statement

By | Published: 9:31 pm

New Delhi: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Saturday announced appointment of Vinkesh Gulati as its new president.

FADA said its governing council elevated Manish Raj Singhania, Managing Partner – Ralas Motors, Raipur (dealer for Mahindra & Mahindra) as the Vice President FADA, and Chittur Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director – Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Benelli) as its secretary.

