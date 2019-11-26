Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Congress

By | Published: 4:23 pm

New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra as their government was “based on lies and fell like a house of cards”, the Congress said on Tuesday minutes after the Maharashtra chief minister stated he does not have a majority in the Assembly.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the lack of majority of those “who kidnapped the people’s mandate” has been exposed.

“Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should apologise to the people of Maharashtra. Their government was based on lies and defections and fell like a house of cards,” he said.