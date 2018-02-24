Movie Review: Fails to ‘steel’ the show

By | Abhinav | Published: 12:35 am

Bleeding Steel bleeds and you need to be made of steel to sit through this Jackie Chan outing or a blind fan of the guy. Not that this thrill and stunts guy is only about steel and blood. This is a science fiction police story has Jackie Chan on its showcase but little more thereafter or in it to attract the viewer.

Special Agent Lin (Jackie Chan) has things suddenly crashing around him when he loses everything – both personal (his daughter to leukaemia) and professional (failing in his last mission to protect a scientist). Lin thus faces misfortune and anger on the same day. A decade and a few years later a book is published with the concept that the slain scientist was researching. A variety of dubious characters including Li Sen (Show Lo), Nancy (Ouyang Nana) and the Woman in Black (Tess Haubrich) converge in the Land Down Under, specifically Sidney (yet another Jackie connection) – each with an independent agenda and a willingness to do what it takes. Who wins and who loses is the story. It is strange that the script does not allow too much of the conflict to grip the viewer. Much less does it add juice or race to keep the viewer interested in the goings on.

Comedy and action are synonyms to a movie starring arguably the highest paid Asian actor. This has neither. Jackie has aged, no doubt. Yet he has the zeal and wherewithal to go the extra mile. It is Leo Zhang, the filmmaker, who fails to tap into that potential. The star actor has done some jaw opening, gravity defying stunts and that too on his own. However, as one watches the showdown between Jackie and Tess Haubrich’s henchmen on top of the Opera House, one is forced to believe that either the tech crew was not paid enough or it was done by a juvenile looking for some cash for a rainy day.

Words like atrocious, lamentable and horrid would fail to do justice to a script and narrative that is deprived of everything one expects to see in a movie with an actor who is perceived often as synonymous to good action cinema. In fact you realise that the film has no real script to back it up and this can be the undoing of any film. Jackie in the past can and has done serious films with success (Myth, Karate Kid, Dragon Blade,The Foreigner to name a few). Here there is nothing for him to do other than have one expression on his face that is just blank as if it were a tribute to the script.This Bleeding Steel draws blood and hurts anyone who has expectations!!