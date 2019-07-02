Failure to have KCR on CMs’ panel slammed

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The list of Chief Ministers of various States who have been nominated to the “High Powered Committee of Chief Ministers for Transformation of India” reeks of prejudice, and the BJP-led NDA government’s jaundiced view of States that have huge success stories to their credit.

It is ironical that the Centre chose to ignore Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been championing the cause of the farmers through unprecedented and unmatched measures, many of which came in for praise from not only Chief Ministers of other States but also Union Ministers and agencies.

From fast-tracking and completing massive irrigation projects to providing timely input subsidies to farmers, from extending unheard of life insurance to the ryots to giving beginning-of-the-season financial assistance, the TRS government has done it all. All the farm sector initiatives are the brainchild of Chandrashekhar Rao, whose entire focus on agriculture lifted the sector from abysmal depths to such heights that compelled experts to acknowledge the rapid turnaround.

Ending farm distress



Before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, farmers’ suicides were almost a routine affair, but the slew of measures introduced by Chandrashekhar Rao in the subsequent five years virtually wiped out farm distress.

Agriculture Principal Secretary C Parthasarathi says no other State in the country can even come close to Telangana in terms of work done for the agriculture sector in the past five years. “No other State has taken up MSP intervention the way the Telangana government has done. We are in the top position when it comes to market reforms, implementation of e-Nam system, timely supply of agricultural inputs and subsidies, increasing agricultural produce storage capacity through construction of warehouses. There are so many feathers in the TS cap,” says the bureaucrat.

Besides, the State has emerged as the seed bowl of the country, and the ongoing ISTA Congress is a testimony of the State’s standing in production of quality seeds, Parthasarathi points out.

