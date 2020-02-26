Failure to segregate garbage will attract Rs 500 fine: Harish

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said citizens who fail to segregate garbage into wet and dry waste even after distribution of separate bins will be fined Rs 500.

Participating in Pattana Pragathi programme in 20th and 30th wards of Siddipet Municipality here, the Minister said fine would also be imposed on people who are caught dumping garbage in vacant plots of land.

Harish Rao went around the two wards on foot covering at least 16 lanes. While sensitising households on the importance of segregation of garbage at their doorstep including shunning plastic and improving greenery, he also warned the locals that the government would not tolerate if anyone fails to follow the guidelines. When the Minister spotted garbage in open lands and drains, he took the civic authorities to task.

When citizens complained that their houses had not been connected to underground drainage (UGD), the Minister instructed the municipal officials to complete the process of connecting each and every household with underground drainage in the town. Saying that open drains had turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, Rao said the government constructed the UGD keeping in mind the demand for the next 30 years. He called upon the citizens to join hands with him to make the town garbage-free during the Pattana Pragathi programme.

To dissuade the people from using plastic, the Minister said the administration was planning to distribute 39,000 jute bags in the town shortly. Explaining their efforts in developing Komati Cheruvu into a model tank bund, Rao said similar developmental works would also be taken up on Erracheruvu, another lake located close to the town.

Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu, SUDA (Siddipet Urban Development Authority) Chairman, M Ravindar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy, other Officials and local public representatives accompanied the Minister.

