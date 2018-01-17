Fairytale run for Maheshwari

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Her humble background notwithstanding, G Maheshwari proved that hard work bears fruit. Her parents — Narasimhulu and Lakshmiamma — are daily labourers and doing odd jobs. But this did not hinder the growth of this talented 17-year-old athlete from Velkicherla of Mahabubnagar district. She showed huge potential by winning a silver medal in the girls’ under-18 section in the 52nd National Cross Country championship in Goa last week.

She clocked 14:37.30 seconds with Chatru of Rajasthan taking the gold in 14:19.50s in the 4 km run. “It is always a great feeling when you win a national medal. I worked very hard for this medal. Thanks to my coaches, particularly N Ramesh, I could prove my mettle in the national meet. It is a great start to my career,’’ said Maheshwari, who had won the State Cross Country championship in Kothagudem with a timing of 14:36s.

Eldest of the four siblings, Maheshwari dedicated her medal to her parents and recalled the hardships that she underwent as a child. “My parents are daily labourers and I used to accompany them. Somehow I got attracted to athletics as I liked to run from my childhood days. But the turning point came when I was in Government Junior College where my PET sir (Niranjan Rao) spotted my talent. He gave me the initial encouragement,’’ said Maheshwari.

Maheshwari, who used to do household chores in four houses, travelled 25 km from her village to Mahabubnagar. She would come early in the morning, practise for one hour before attending the classes. Later, she would do her evening practice for two hours before returning home. “I had never any running shoes and I would run with barefoot. At times, I was hard pressed for money and my legs were hurting while running barefoot.’’

Seeing Maheshwari’s talent, hard work and enthusiasm, Niranjan put a word to Dronacharya awardee Ramesh, who has the knack of spotting talent. Although Ramesh asked Maheshwari to straightaway join the SAI hostel in Warangal, she and parents were reluctant to take the big step. But when Ramesh persuaded her parents, Maheshwari had not hesitation in joining the hostel. Within six months of joining the hostel, she gave a pleasing display as she won a silver medal in the girls’ under-18 800 metres event. She has not looked back since although she came fifth in girls’ 800 metres event in the Juniors Nationals in Vijayawada.

“It is a dream come true. I owe my rise to Niranjan sir and Ramesh sir. They have been very helpful and promoting my talent,’’ she said. Maheshwari is now in the SAI Hostel in Secunderabad under Pulella Gopichand-Mytrah Foundation scheme.

Maheshwari is hoping that a Good Samaritan would help her in getting a job. “I’m being looked very well by the foundation but at the same time, I would appreciate if I get a good job to help my parents.’’

National coach Ramesh was all praise for Maheshwari. “I saw some talent in her when I first saw her. She has proved within a short time, she is a very promising prospect for the State and the country,’’ he said.