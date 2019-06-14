Fairytale start for Telangana rowers

By | Published: 12:18 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: It is something that would bring cheer and gladden the hearts of sports aficionados as the young Telangana team reaped rich harvest in the recently concluded National sub-juniors rowing championship in Pune.

They won three gold, two silver and one bronze medal to emerge as champions. Interestingly, majority of these budding rowers are from Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet, while some of them come from a rural background. Of the 15-member team, which participated in the Pune championship, 10 of the young rowers’ fathers are farmers while two of them are vegetable suppliers and another a water supplier.

For veteran coach Ismail Baig, a Dronacharya Awardee; and V Venkateshwara Rao, sports officer from the school; it was one of the fairytale journeys for many of the young rowers who hold promise to bring laurels to the country in international meets, including the Asian Games and Olympics.

“It is a perfect start. These young rowers are very talented and they already made a mark in the nationals. They are all between 12 and 14 years. This is the age when we can groom the talent for bigger international events,” Baig, who is also secretary of the Telangana Rowing Association (TRA), said.

Rao said the decision of the Sports School to participate in rowing gave tremendous results. “It was only in 2015, we decided to have our trainees in rowing. These young trainees made impressive strides and we already have three of our rowers taking part in international events. They even won medals. It is very encouraging news. More and more parents are coming forward to field their children into water sports. We conduct various tests before admitting them into the school,” he said.

In the Pune meet, B Hemalata, who comes from Shamirpet, won gold medal in the girls scull event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter