Fake 2BHK allotment letters; 3 held for cheating in Hyderabad

Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Friday arrested three persons including a woman on charges of cheating poor people after promising to get them double bedroom houses allotted from the government. They are suspected to have cheated about 90 persons so far. Police recovered Rs 72.8 lakh and other material, all put together worth Rs 1.2 crore from them.

The arrested persons were V Venkata Sathya Krishna Vara Prasad, E Venkateswara Raju, both residents of Suraram Colony in Quthbullapur and K Padma Durga, a resident of Kompally. According to the police, Padma showed fake 2BHK house allotment letters to her relatives and known persons. People believed her and started giving her money for the houses. She collected between Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh from each person.

“She took her commission and shared the rest with Raju and Vara Prasad, who also were collecting money in the same fraudulent way,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, adding that they had thus collected over Rs 1 crore.

They had learned to forge allotment letters with the help of one Venkat from Bowrampet and then convinced others saying they had good contacts in the Secretariat, Sajjanar said.

