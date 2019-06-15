Fake baba sexually assaults girl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fake godman on the pretext of curing her at Borabanda in SR Nagar.

According to the police, about a month ago, the parents of the victim had taken her to Azam of Mallepally as she was suffering from illness and not getting any proposals for marriage. Azam, who claimed to have supernatural powers, gave some substance to the girl and asked her to use it for 20 days. As per his advice, the girl used the substance, which he claimed was herbal medicine.

“A week ago, the man took the girl and her parents to a shrine in Bidar on the pretext of performing some rituals. There he threatened the victim saying he would perform black magic and kill her parents if she did not agree to marry him,” SR Nagar Inspector Murali Krishna said. They later returned to the city.

On June 11, Azam went to the house of the girl and on the pretext of performing black magic, took her into a room and sexually violated her. The victim informed her relatives who approached the police and lodged a complaint on Friday. A case was registered against Azam and efforts were on to nab him, police said.