Fake certificate racket busted in Hyderabad, ex-Armyman held

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police busted a fake educational certificate racket and arrested a retired Army personnel at Balaji Nagar on Thursday. Officials seized 300 fake certificates of various universities and educational institutions.

Police said B Shankar Rao (50), a resident of Mohan Rao Colony in Balaji Nagar, and a native of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, retired from the Army in 2013 and set up ‘A1 Geethanjali Defence Academy’ in Balaji Nagar to coach aspirants for entrance tests for the Army. He forged and issued fake certificates of various educational qualifications to candidates who were unqualified and took money from them, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with the Jawaharnagar police raided the coaching centre and nabbed him.

