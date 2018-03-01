Fake CMO official, accomplice held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old person, K Vijay Surya Teja, who allegedly called Serilingampally Tehsildar Tirupathi Rao impersonating as CMO official and sought personal favour. He called Rao around 3.17 pm on Monday.

Gachibowli Additional Inspector Ch Ramaiah said one more suspect, Paruchuri Kumar (42), a resident of Narayanaguda, was also arrested for assisting Teja.

Teja, a resident of Bowenpally, called on Tehsildar’s mobile and introduced himself as a Principal Secretary in the CMO.

“He directed Rao to meet his friend, Kumar. He wanted to resolve a dispute related to a 1,000 square yards in Khanamet,” he said.

The suspects were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.