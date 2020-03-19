Fake corona post: Case in Keesara against ward member

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Keesara police booked case against a gram panchayat ward member on charges of spreading fake news on the coronavirus on WhatsApp here on Thursday.

The suspect, B Krishna Reddy (43), a resident of Keesara Village and a member of the 12th ward in Keesara village and mandal, had allegedly shared a rumour about the coronavirus in a local WhatsApp group saying some patients with coronavirus were shifted to an isolation ward in a private college in Keesara. The news was picked up by some members and further shared in other WhatsApp groups, triggering panic among the people.

Based on a complaint from M.Shanoor Babu, a police constable, the Keesara police booked a case under the National Disaster Management Act and started investigating.

