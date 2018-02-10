Fake doctor held for cheating public in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force nabbed one fake Ayurveda doctor, a native of Panipat, Haryana here on Friday. Fake medicines, a stethoscope, Ayurveda books, syringes and Injections were seized from him. According to police, the suspect Rakesh Varma had studied only up to Class 10 and learned Ayurveda treatment from his father in Haryana.

He was married with two children and started selling Ayurveda and Allopathy medicines and injections at Kulsumpura in Hyderabad too.

“He cheated innocent people by claiming to be a medical doctor and having medicines for cancer, paralysis, infertility and for women in particular to conceive a male child,” police said.

Varma had no proper qualification and collected Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from each patient, police said, adding that cases were booked against him at Kulsumpura, Hussaini Alam and Charminar police stations earlier. Varma, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Kulsumpura police for further probe.