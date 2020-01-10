‘Fake gold’ gang busted in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam CCS police busted a gang that was responsible for cheating people by handing over fake gold and detained three of its members on Friday.

One kilogram of fake gold, a car and eight mobile phones were recovered from them. Producing the accused before media persons at Godavarikhani, Additional DCP (Administration) N Ashok Kumar said the gang members were arrested during a vehicle check. He said one of the gang members ran away as when police flagged down vehicles at Mathani.

Police arrested Devarakonda Ravi Kumar, Kothapalli Gudiselu of Kurnool district, Erukala Nagaraju of Kalagalla in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh’ and SN Prasad Uppar of Harapanahalli mandal, Davanagiri district of Karnataka. The main accused Praveen Kumar, who formed the gang to dupe people escaped.

The arrested persons told police that they used to collect phone numbers of people and convince them by saying that they have decided to give original gold at cheaper price since they found gold in their agricultural fields. Once convinced, they would give a small quantity of genuine gold. Later, they would collect large amount of money after handing over fake gold.

Three months ago, Ravi Kumar visited Kansaipet of Manthani on the pretext of grazing sheep and developed friendship with one Manthani Lingaiah and few others. Later, the gang collected Rs 5 lakh from Lingaiah by giving him two kg fake gold. Similar incidents were reported from Kalwasrirampur, Pothkapalli and other areas.

