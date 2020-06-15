Fake govt stamps case: ED chargesheets firm, two directors

By | Published: 1:40 pm

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint or charge sheet against Seabird International Pvt Ltd and its two directors on the charge of possession of counterfeit seals and stamps of the government of Punjab.

The agency had attached movable and immovable properties belonging to the firm and its directors Pirtpal Singh and Gurinder Singh, worth Rs 6.93 crore, on June 12, 2018.

ED investigation revealed that the two had allegedly forged educational and financial documents of different visa aspirants to enhance their profiles and to meet the required standard set by the overseas institutions.

“These documents were then submitted to different foreign embassies for securing visas for students,” the ED said.

A number of FDRs (Forwarders Debt Recovery Services) of different banks, educational documents, agricultural income certificates and identity proofs such as Voter Identity Cards purportedly issued by different revenue authorities of Punjab were forged by the accused.

Using the modus operandi, the accused earned Rs 7,56,40,000 and appeared to have acquired movable and immovable properties, the ED said.

The ED had initiated investigation in the case by recording an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police on October 11, 2017.

The Punjab Police had filed another FIR against the firm and its directors under the Arms Act, 1959 for alleged possession of a replica of Germany-made handgun.