Fake hand sanitiser unit raided, one held in Hyderabad

Published: 12:12 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Police Special Operations Team raided a duplicate hand sanitiser manufacturing unit and arrested one person at Bandlaguda here on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as G.Mohan Kumar (64), a trader from Bandlaguda in Nagole and a native of Seethapuram colony in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh.

Officials said Mohan Kumar had started preparing sanitisers in view of the increased demand. He had no prior or valid permission from the departments concerned nor took any precautions. He started distributing the fake product to various shops in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district.

He was handed over to the LB Nagar police for further action.

