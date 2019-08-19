Fake ID: Duo on way to Taj Mahal nabbed

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Doulsab wanted to see Taj Mahal and he wanted to go along with his friend Lakshmi. However, the identity document he used to buy Lakshmi a flight ticket landed both in trouble at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, bringing down to dust the hopes of seeing the monument.

A TV mechanic from Raichur in Karnataka, Doulsab, 41, and his 23-year-old friend Lakshmi had travelled for over four hours to reach Hyderabad so that they could take a flight from RGIA to New Delhi.

On Friday night, they reached RGIA for boarding an Indigo flight 6E-766 to Delhi when their identity cards were checked at the entry point. That is when the entire plan went sour. Lakshmi was found to be masquerading as Fatima Begum and through a fake ID, she purchased the ticket. With the photograph on the ID card not matching her face, officials grew suspicious and questioned both, thus leading to the revelation that she was using a fake identity document.

RGIA Sub-Inspector S Venkateswarlu said Doulsab had purchased flight tickets but the ID proof submitted by Lakshmi belonged to one Fatima Begum. “As this amounts to cheating immigration officials, we booked a case against the duo and arrested them,” he said.

He said the duo was produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody. Why the friends, whose respective spouses were reportedly in the dark about the trip, used fake identity documents is being verified.

