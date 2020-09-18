Fake job consultancy busted in Hyderabad, three held

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Friday arrested a three-member gang from Uttar Pradesh that cheated job aspirants through a fake consultancy called ‘Careersyte’.

The arrested persons were Shanu Ansari, Y Srivastava and Tushar Srivastava, all residents of Lucknow. According to the police, the suspects opened a fake website with the registered address in Mumbai, Maharashtra. They appointed seven tele-callers to call job aspirants and lure them with jobs in various reputed software firms with high salary. They also conducted fake interviews and selected candidates too, police said, adding that they collected money on the pretext of various fees.

One of their victims, a woman software employee from Cyberabad, approached the police, following which the Cybercrime wing booked a case and subsequently arrested the gang from UP. They were brought to Hyderabad on a prisoner’s transit warrant and produced before court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .