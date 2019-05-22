Fake news about bear attack making rounds in Jangaon

By | Published: 5:52 pm

Jangaon: Fake news about a bear attack on three persons is being circulated on social media platforms, mainly on WhatsApp, from last four to five days.

In reality, no such incident happened in Palakurthy mandal. Gory pictures of injured persons and dead bear, that was purportedly killed by the people, are being circulated.

When contacted, Warangal Urban and Jangaon District Forest Officer (DFO) G Ramalingam said they had not received any information about the bear attack. “This is not correct. It may be false news,” he added.

An adult bear had strayed into Jangaon town on April 1. Taking advantage of the fact, some miscreants have been circulating fake news to create panic among the people in Palakurthy and other surrounding mandals.

