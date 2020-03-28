Fake News Alert: Telangana liquor shops opening, not happening

By | Published: 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: A fake government order purportedly issued in the name of Director of Prohibition and Excise department allowing liquor shops to be opened for two and half hours a day from Sunday, led to much confusion among the liquor traders as well as the liquor consumers in the State, on Saturday.

“It is a fake order that is being circulated on WhatsApp and none should believe it”, asserted D Venkateshwar Rao, president of the Telangana Wine Dealers Association told Telangana Today.

The fake order mentions that “All The State Wide Wine Shops Will Be Remain Open from 29th March 20202 Time 14:00 Hrs To 17:30 % excise Constables Duty Deployed For Each Shop To Maintain Social Distance Among Distinguished Visitors Violating Timings Will Be Punished Under Act 386/1982 IPC” (Sic).

Though the language and grammar in the supposed order made it clear that it was a prank, the message went viral on social media, with the liquor lovers apparently sharing it widely on all groups. This got the liquor sellers association worried and they began making enquiries with authorities as gleeful customers began calling them about opening of the shops.

More than 2400 liquor retail outlets and over 700 bars in Telangana have been closed eversince the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Two instances of desperate liquor addicts making vain attempts to break into liquor shops were reported from Hyderabad, while one person who could not get liquor jumped from fourth floor of a building in Jubilee Hills area on Friday night. Elsewhere, another man who escaped from his house in search of toddy was run over by an unidentified vehicle in Sangareddy district. He was tied to a pole by his family members as he was behaving strangely.

