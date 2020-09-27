Fake News Alert: Viral photo of man crossing rivulet, carrying toddler not from Asifabad

The image went viral on several WhatsApp groups, as many shared the image and expressed concern over ordeal of the man.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A photograph of a man crossing a rivulet while carrying his sick toddler, which went viral on platforms on Sunday, was found to be fake.

The image, it is said, was that of a tribal man of Andhra Pradesh reported in 2016.

The image was attributed to a person from a village in Jainoor mandal, but villagers said no such incident took place so far. “It is true that residents of the remote habitation struggle to cross a stream Addesaravagu, whenever it swells, but the image was a fake one, a villager told ‘Telangana Today.’

The image went viral on several WhatsApp groups, as many shared the image and expressed concern over ordeal of the man. They equated the incident with an iconic scene of blockbuster Bahubali and urged others to share it so much that authorities responded immediately to solve the problem.

While the photo was a fake one, there was indeed an incident of two men of Chintakarra village carrying a pregnant woman across the stream in spate to get her to a primary health centre in Jainoor mandal, on September 22. The video clip of the men wading through the rivulet went viral on social media platforms as it depicted the plight of the inhabitants of the village and surrounding hamlets.

The locals urged the government to take steps for constructing a bridge across the stream at the earliest. They regretted that crossing the rivulet was risky, but inevitable for the dwellers during medical emergencies. They recalled instances of drowning were reported when venturing to swim the stream for shifting pregnant women and ailing persons in the past.

