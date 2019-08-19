Fake news: Anjani Kumar warns WhatsApp group admins

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar warned administrators of WhatsApp groups of strict action if any members were found circulating fake news or rumours.

The warning was issued after the police came across a few old videos of incidents in other countries being circulated as local incidents on WhatsApp and Facebook and other social media platforms.

“Our police patrolling teams are on the job round the clock to ensure peace prevails in the city. Similarly, social media monitoring teams are patrolling social media platforms to check mischief-mongers,” he said.

He also asked the public to not believe in rumours and to immediately inform the police if they came across any attempt to trigger trouble.

