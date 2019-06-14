Fake news being circulated on social media: UGC

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: With the University Grants Commission (UGC) instructing all the higher educational institutions to expedite the recruitment, fake news on upper age limit for selection of Assistant Professor posts is being circulated on the social media, authorities said.

A press note in the name of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) that is being shared on the social media states that “Recently Government of India has decided to have upper age limit for selection of Assistant Professors in universities and college of India. Today (June 12, 2019) HRD Minister recommended to the UGC to confirm the upper age limit of the Assistant Professor to 35 years for selection, for all categories will be treated same. This rule will be implemented in India with effect from June 1, 2019. It means above 35 years candidates will not be eligible for applying to the post of Assistant Pofessor in universities and colleges in India.”

Terming the news as fake, UGC, member, Professor G Gopal Reddy said no such decision was taken. “The UGC had directed universities to fill up the vacant posts in six months, and in fact several central universities have issued notifications. Fake news is being shared on the social media about the upper age limit for selection of Assistant Professor to scuttle the recruitment process,” he said, and urged students and teacher aspirants not to believe in such fake news.