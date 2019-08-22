Fake news can create fake memories

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Voters may form false memories after seeing fabricated news stories, especially if they align with their political beliefs, suggest researchers.”In highly emotional, partisan political contests, such as the 2020 US Presidential election, voters may ‘remember’ entirely fabricated news stories. In particular, they are likely to ‘remember’ scandals that reflect poorly on the opposing candidate,'” said lead author Gillian Murphy of University College Cork.

The study is novel because it examines misinformation and false memories in relation to a real-world referendum, Murphy explained.She and her colleagues, including leading memory researcher Elizabeth Loftus of the University of California, Irvine, recruited 3,140 eligible voters online and asked them whether and how they planned to vote in the referendum.

Next, the experimenters presented each participant with six news reports, two of which were made-up stories that depicted campaigners on either side of the issue engaging in illegal or inflammatory behaviour.Nearly half of the respondents reported a memory for at least one of the made-up events; many of them recalled rich details about a fabricated news story. And several participants recounted details that the false news reports did not include.

“People will act on their fake memories, and it is often hard to convince them that fake news is fake. With the growing ability to make news incredibly convincing, how are we going to help people avoid being misled? It’s a problem that psychological scientists may be uniquely qualified to work on,” Loftus said.