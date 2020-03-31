Fake news in COVID-19 times

By | Anil Rachamalla | Published: 12:15 am

Fake News is news, stories or hoaxes created to deliberately misinform or deceive people. Usually, these stories are created to either influence people’s views or to push a political agenda or cause confusion and can often be profitable for many.

Our civilisation is built upon our ability to distinguish fact from fiction. What would happen to our communities, business and government if we can’t trust what we read, hear or see?

What we know (or) what we believe to be true determine how to act, how we elect our leaders and even start wars.

Soon things are about to get weird. Right now, the technology exists to steer your voice, like any way you wanted. Video of yours can be taken to replace real-time facial re-enactment and this fake view can interact with you in a real-time environment. With this technology, we can create a social media army of automated actors to spread the videos.

This is incredible and terrifying which happens with AI-assisted voice and video manipulation. False posts have created communal commotions, few posts have caused mob lynching of innocents assumed to be child kidnappers.

How much worse it will be for a provocation where one can easily create a fake rumour posing it as true? Criminals can walk free as they can claim their video is manipulated.

What happens if everything true is not believed? Technology is a threat multiplier and it can increase the overall suspicion, outrage, hatred and violence.

Whether you are concerned about climate change or pandemics, countries must come together to address global challenges, but how can we work together when we don’t trust anything?

The easier fakes get detected, the faster it’s to train the AI to make us even more convincing fakes. In this battle, forgers are likely to win the battle at the end. It is to prevent an institution from crossing over a threshold, we need to shore up the market place with ideas, where camera and distribution platforms can capture where and when the video/photo is captured.

Right now, we are in the time where sensationalism is rewarded because it attracts attention, it manipulates beliefs and drives people to act. A convincing fake can be naturally viral, now sensationalism and forgery are more than reality. We should invest in systems to recognise and reward good actors over bad actors. Finally, forgery detection and authenticity detection and authenticity infrastructure can help, but more traditional journalism and fact-checking is need of the hour.

Understand the terms of fake news

• Misinformation: False information, but the person who is disseminating it believes that it is true

• Disinformation: False information, and the person who is disseminating it knows it is false. It is deliberate, intentional

Types of fake news as per the First Draft news

• False connection: When headlines, visuals or captions don’t support the content

• False context: When genuine content is shared with false contextual information

• Manipulated content: When genuine information or imagery is manipulated to deceive

• Satire or Parody: No Intention to cause harm but has the potential to fool

• Imposter content: When genuine sources are impersonated

• Fabricated content: Content that is 100% False designed to deceive and do harm

• Propaganda: When content is used to manage attitudes, values and knowledge

• Sponsored content: Advertising or PR disguised as editorial content

How to filter the fake news on social media & internet

• Source: Consider the source from reputed news channel or newspaper only, do not rely on forwarded messages on social media

• Website URL: Check if it’s legitimate i.e. (gov.in for government, .edu for education etc.)

• Author: Take a minute to check who’s the Author and his credibility in the past. Fake ones do not have their names and signature

• Headline: Read beyond the headline, meaning read the entire article to understand the viewpoint and tone of the message or article

• Disregard your bias: Many people watch news or stories that confirm their own beliefs or biases and fake news can prey on these biases

• Get a second opinion: If a story makes you angry, dig deeper, consult known fact-checking agencies like www.factly.com

Some of the fake news circulated during COVID-19

• An image of a city in Italy with several dead bodies

• Jio lifetime free recharge for Rs. 498

• There’s a cure for Novel Coronavirus mentioned in a book by Dr. Ramesh Gupta

• Dr. Naresh Trehan from Vedanta Hospital has appealed for a national emergency

• Image of a doctor couple who treated 134 patients before succumbing to the virus

• Russia has unleashed 500 lions on the road to keep people indoors

• Images of coffins lined up in Italy

• Swans swimming in Venice

• State Board 7th Class Biology book already has the information on coronavirus

• Fake Department of Excise Office letter claiming liquor shops are open during lockdown period

• Ambulances carrying patients edited and shown as Covid-19 effected patients (Perpetrators arrested)

• Anti-NRC / CAA clip forwarded as current happening in Hyderabad (Perpetrators arrested)

• Social media post saying their friends have got affected with coronavirus (Perpetrators arrested)

Unofficial websites showing updates on Covid-19

You will be infected by malware if you view any map showing Covid-19 other than the legitimate ones.

• http://coronavirusstatus.space

• http://.coronavirus-map.com

• http://blogcoronacl.canalcero.digital

• http://coronavirus.zone

• http://coronavirus-realtime.com

• http://coronavirus.app

• http://bgvfr.coronavirusaware.xyz

• http://coronavirusaware.xyz

• http://corona-virus.healthcare

• http://survivecoronavirus.org

• http://vaccine-coronavirus.om

• http://coronavirus.cc

• http://bestcoronavirusprotect.tk

• http://coronavirusupdate.tk

What to do as an individual about fake news

• Do a google reverse image check or use www.tineye.com for photo verification

• For video verification, you may use YouTube Data viewer, https://citizenevidence.amnestyusa.org YouTube Data viewer or download the InVid browser extension, http://www.invid-project.eu/toolsand-services/invid-verification-plugin

• For regular updates on Covid-19, you may navigate to www.who.int or for a government website, having an extension (. gov.in)

• Consider the age of the websites displaying content related to Covid-19

• Be aware of the Deep Fakes also known as Face Swap Videos

• Only interact with emails from known senders. Check the link of an embedded URL by hovering the cursor over the link

• Be wary of third-party sources spreading information about Covid-19. Refer to official healthcare organisations or government websites for updates on Covid-19

• Report suspicious emails and computer activity to the appropriate department or party for further investigation

Conclusion

• Fact check before forwarding i.e. www.factly.com

• Don’t forward any content that you don’t own

• Forward content only from www.who.int or a government website, having an extension. (.gov.in) related to Covid-19

• Originating or forwarding a fake message in these difficult times, could get you behind bars for more than a year

• Don’t click on any unknown attachments/links/maps, mentioning Covid-19 – Scammers are using phishing tactics in the name of charity, Help-Desks, selling masks, just to steal your identity or money from you

