Fake news storms Telangana

Hyderabad: Perpetrators of fake news are working overtime again. This time, churning out false stories that a gang from Bihar is killing people and selling their organs to medical colleges and organ traders.

A WhatsApp message, along with a few pictures and video, which is in circulation, reads: “This is the latest information from Odisha. A 50-member gang started from Bihar to Jharkhand and on their way, they are killing lone people and selling their body organs…share this message to as many friends as possible.”

This message, with a gory video of bodies with amputated parts, is being widely circulated on social media.

According to Factly, a fake news busting website, the same pictures were circulated as of child lifters in 2018 in Karnataka and the same pictures were doing the rounds with different stories for two years. The video was from Brazil, with the visuals being related to clashes in a Brazil jail in 2017. The same video was in circulation in different countries since 2017 and even Agence France-Presse, an international news agency, had fact-checked the claim and labelled it fake.

Various kinds of fake news and misinformation are on a gradual rise in Telangana in the last few months with most being spread through WhatsApp. On Friday, apart from the one on gangs, a message on the University Grants Commission lowering the age limit for Assistant Professor posts was found to be false.

Don’t believe in rumours: DGP

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Saturday urged citizens not to believe in rumours on social media about kidnappers and burglars.

For the past few days, there were messages and photos that were spread through WhatsApp and Facebook on gangs of kidnappers and burglars. These were not true, he said in a statement.

The citizens can dial 100 or contact the nearest police station personally or through Twitter or Facebook in case of emergency. The Telangana Police were striving hard for the citizens’ protection and citizens can feel safe and secured. There were no gangs prowling about as being spread on social media. The IT wings, along with the law and order personnel, were on the job round the clock to respond to emergencies and to nab those spreading rumours.

Citizens can always inform the police if they find anything suspicious. They should not take the law into their hand, Reddy said.

