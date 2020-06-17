Fake number plates on the rise in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Several vehicle owners in the city are complaining that they are getting challaned for traffic violations committed by some persons who are fraudulently using the registration number of other vehicles.

Many are now approaching the Traffic Police through Twitter and Facebook to register their grievances and are demanding action against those misusing their registration numbers. While some complainants got their issues resolved, a few more are repeatedly taking up their case with the authorities.

A vehicle owner Aashish Kumar complained to the Cyberabad Police that six challans were issued on his vehicle while the violations were allegedly done by someone else.

“My vehicle with registered number TS07GX2536 is a Honda Shine with grey colour. I am getting challans for another bike in blue colour but with the same registration number. I made several complaints but there has been no response from the police,” said Aashish.

Another vehicle owner Raghuveer complained that he owned an Activa scooter, but was receiving text messages of a challan for other motorbike. “The image on the challan is of a bike with the registration number of my scooter. Please check it,” he urged the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Interestingly, an NRI, who has been in the USA since February, also complained that though his bike was locked in his home, with no one using it, he was issued a traffic challan. Another vehicle owner Dasari Praveen Kumar approached the Rachakonda Police with a request to re-verify his case.

“On June 11, I was in Hyderabad only. The traffic police issued a challan on my vehicle for traffic violation in Yadadri. The vehicle is not mine nor am I the person seen in the image,” he said.

In another case, Mohd Tausif approached the Hyderabad Traffic Police saying he already had a challan of Rs 700 at the Nampally Court for a traffic violation. “After I paid the challan, the Traffic Police removed the violation from the website. However, it is now again showing the same challan on the website,” he said.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the City Police were conducting a special drive against persons using fake registration numbers. “Criminal cases are being registered against them and action is being initiated,” he said. “If anyone brings to our notice about wrong challans being issued, we are resolving the issue after asking for evidence,” Traffic officials said.

The police say every day, they issue several hundreds of non-contact challans (e-challan) and sometimes mistakes do occur while keying in the number. “It is verified immediately if brought to our notice,” officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .