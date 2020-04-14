Fake scribes nabbed in Patancheru for extortion

By | Published: 12:41 am

Sangareddy: Patancheru Police registered an extortion case against three fake journalists on Monday as they have demanded money from an accountant of a private company. The accused were identified as Pathloth Raghu, resident of Begumpet Tanda of Kandi mandal, Mangali Nanda Kumar, native of Taylors Colony of Ameenpur, and Balla Ravindar, a native of Indrakaran village. According to inspector P Naresh, the trio entered a private industry located in Isnapur and demanded some amount by threatening to expose irregularities in the industry. The security and accountant at the company called the Police who rushed to the spot and nabbed them. Further investigation is on.

