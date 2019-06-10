Fake seed racket busted in Telangana

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Sirpur (T) police have arrested a four-member gang for supplying spurious cotton seeds here on Monday. Around 320 kg of cotton seeds and Rs 33.34 lakh cash were seized from their possession. The accused were identified as M Subba Reddy, Pera Sekhar, M Santosh, all belonging to Sirpur (T) town and K Hanumanth Rao, from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Producing the accused before the media, the Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy said that the cops initially apprehended Subba Reddy and recovered 260 cotton seed packets from him. They raided the houses of Santosh and found 10 packets, while 12 kg of seeds were recovered at Sekhar’s residence. They later seized 40 packets of seeds and unaccounted cash Rs 33,42, 450 from a car belonging to Hanumanth Rao in Ballarshah from where he was operating the racket.

During the course of investigations, Hanumanth Rao admitted that the cash was pertaining to the sale of seeds made in this agriculture season alone. He revealed that he was supplying the counterfeit seeds to the gullible farmers with the help of three others and by deputing agents. He disclosed that the price of the seeds was Rs 1,500 per kg.

According to officials, Hanumanth Rao had been importing the seeds from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and then was storing them in Chandrapur and Nagpur cities before transporting them to Telangana. He was disposing the seeds with the help of the agents by assuring high yield and was making huge profits. Two cases were already booked against Hanumanth Rao in Chinthalamanepalli police station for allegedly selling fake seeds. Kaghaznagar DSP P Sambaiah, Koutala Inspector Mohan and Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector Madhukar were also present.

