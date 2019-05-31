Falaknuma Das: A simple & realistic film

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Das (Vishwak Sen) is a typical red-blooded Hyderabadi youth who roams around in his area with a bunch of friends who double-up as his gang. They get into petty fights with the youth in the area, have fun drinking and go about with their lives till a twist of fate results in Das accidentally killing someone. The rest of the film follows how Das and his friends get him out of the trouble and settle down in life.

If there’s one thing that can be admired about Falaknuma Das, then it is how realistic the film is, whether it comes to the silly fight scenes or the typical conversational language of Hyderabad, depicted in the film. The language spoken by the characters in this film is exactly what it is out in Hyderabad, without any sort of polishing or giving it a literary touch. That one thing would be the plus point of this film, as any person from Telangana would connect to it instantly.

That said, in a way, that might also be its downfall as it is a film that only the youth would enjoy hooting out whistles to in single-screen theatres as it also has a healthy dose of cuss-words, which, though beeped-out, are screamed by most of the audience in the theatre. The amount of attention mandu and mutton get in this film is very true to the realities of life and it adds to the connect factor. This film is definitely for the masses, going by the cheering in the theatre.

The story is simple and the narrative is also simple, which makes it a smooth watch. Vishwak Sen, who made his acting debut last year, makes his directorial debut with this film and does a decent job of pulling off this film, utilising the rustic locales of the Old City along with the multitude of elements of life and culture in that part of Hyderabad to make-up for a good cinematic experience. He has done a great job of adapting the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries to cater to the Telangana audience.

As far as the performances go, Vishwak Sen shines in his portrayal of a happy-go-lucky Hyderabadi lad getting the mannerisms and the diction absolutely right. This is just his second film but if he continues delivering like this, he will go places for sure. It is also great to see the veteran actor Uttej in a meaty role in this film and he does just what one expects from him and is a treat to watch with his dialogue delivery. Saloni Mishra’s performance leaves a lot to be desired as she does little and the little she does is over the top.

One other thing the film did right was roping in local theatre actors in various roles in this film. Though it is something that is being seen increasingly in the industry of late, there seems to be slightly more of theatre actors’ presence in this film. Many of the faces seen in this are regulars on stage at various venues in the city and they do justice to their roles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.