Hyderabad: Kairavi Falguni Thakkar, representing Telangana state, won the silver medal in the 16+ age category of the solo dance – artistic roller skating at the 55th National Roller Skating Championship held at Chennai.

Takkar, a first year graduate student from St. Francis College for women, was the only medal winning skater from Telangana.