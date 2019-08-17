False tweet from Pak on attack in Telangana village

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police has clarified that a tweet from a Pakistan-based Twitter handle @Faizan-E-Madina stating that a village was attacked in Telangana and many houses were burnt apart from reports of a senior politician getting injured was false.

“It appears that miscreants with an intention to create fear in the minds of people and to destabilise communal harmony in the society are spreading rumours and misinformation on social media platform,” a tweet from the State police said.

In the tweet, shared by Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy, the police also requested the people not to believe fake messages. “If you still have any doubt about the message, please inform the police immediately and do not forward it blindly.”

If anyone was found to be forwarding the messages in order to create instability and disharmony in the society, criminal cases would be registered against them and they will dealt with stringently, the police said

The matter was also referred to the Cybercrimes officials of Hyderabad Commissionerate to be probed.

“We found that the tweet came from Pakistan. We have written to Twitter asking to delete the post,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police KCS Raghuveer said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter