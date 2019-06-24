Fame doesn’t make you happy, says Lily James

By | Published: 1:11 pm

Melbourne: Lily James says she is under no illusion that being popular is a testament to being happy. The 30-year-old actor said she doesn’t believe she has changed after becoming famous through her roles in “Downton Abbey” and “Cinderella” but it is the people around who react differently to her now.

“If you are trying to fill something in your life with fame, then it’s not going to make you happy. I don’t think I have really changed. “Life has changed, other people’s reactions to you change and that can be really difficult. People’s relationship with celebrity and fame is bizarre, it can be quite dangerous. And social media feeds into that,” James told Australia’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

The “Darkest Hour” actor previously said when she was struggling with fame a while ago, she went backpacking in Southeast Asia.