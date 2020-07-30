Families protect elderly, children from Covid

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: The availability of real-time information and advice and opinions from public health experts on SARS-CoV-2 appears to have had its impact in Telangana, with families continuing to keep the elderly and children out of harm’s way during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

From the initial days of the Covid-19 outbreak, it was increasingly becoming clear that people over 50 years, who form a large chunk of the population with pre-existing medical conditions in the country, were particularly vulnerable to the virus.

Another significant and popular advice from public health experts was that although children may recover quickly from Covid-19 infection, they, however, are potential carriers of the SARS-CoV-2, which in turn is a risk for the family, especially senior citizens.

The shutting down of educational institutions and the deep-rooted habit of discouraging the elderly population in the family from venturing out and mingling in large gatherings in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana has had its impact in ensuring that there is a low positivity rate among this particular demographic.

Less prevalence among women

To a large extent, even women in Telangana have succeeded in not getting infected with Covid-19 in large numbers, when compared with men, who in the age group of 21 years and 40 years form the lion’s share of Covid-19 infections.

Good recovery rates

Young people testing positive for Covid-19 has also helped in improving the recovery rates in the State, as they are able to fight the Covid-19 infection quickly without any major health complications. At present, the recovery rate, which is the number of persons who are recovering from the virus for every 100 positive cases, of Covid-19 patients in Telangana hovers between 74 per cent and 76 per cent, which is among the top five in the country.

Almost 85 percent of positive cases who are in home isolation in Telangana are asymptomatic cases, who also tend to recover quickly, senior health officials said.

